Disneyland Closes for the Fourth Time in History Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Disneyland is temporarily closing. The California theme park has temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it was announced on Thursday (March 12). “Its only the fourth time in history that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has fully suspended operations. The other instances were Sept. 11 attacks, the morning after JFK’s assassination and the Northridge [...]
News video: Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:17

 Walmart Enacts Emergency Leave Policy in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak Walmart has announced the deployment of a new emergency leave policy for their 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers. The decision comes on the heels of the retailer’s recent confirmation of a store associate testing positive for...

Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update [Video]Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said families would continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids [Video]6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids With news of the virus dominating headlines everywhere, it’s only a matter of time before your kids hear about COVID-19. Here are six tips..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Fears

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus FearsThe release date of James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
Mediaite

Shanghai Disneyland resumes some resort ops as coronavirus infections slow

Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disneyland said on Monday it will resume a limited number of resort operations as the first step of a phased reopening, although the...
Reuters


