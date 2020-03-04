Disneyland Closes for the Fourth Time in History Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Disneyland is temporarily closing. The California theme park has temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it was announced on Thursday (March 12). “Its only the fourth time in history that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has fully suspended operations. The other instances were Sept. 11 attacks, the morning after JFK’s assassination and the Northridge [...]
