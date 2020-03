Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Utah Jazz NBA player Rudy Gobert has issued a statement over his Coronavirus diagnosis. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” the 27-year-old athlete posted on Instagram. “The first [...] 👓 View full article