Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Matthew Morrison is wearing a mask for safety. The 41-year-old actor and singer was spotted wearing a respirator mask to protect against the coronavirus while heading out of Build Series on Thursday (March 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison During his visit, Matthew sat down for an [...]
Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. His album, "Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison," features material from beloved Disney classics such as "Aladdin," "Toy...