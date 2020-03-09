Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears

Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Matthew Morrison is wearing a mask for safety. The 41-year-old actor and singer was spotted wearing a respirator mask to protect against the coronavirus while heading out of Build Series on Thursday (March 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison During his visit, Matthew sat down for an [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album,

Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album, "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison" 24:02

 Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. His album, "Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison," features material from beloved Disney classics such as "Aladdin," "Toy...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus [Video]Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Is “Glee” Still Relevant? Matthew Morrison Says No [Video]Is “Glee” Still Relevant? Matthew Morrison Says No

Best known for his iconic role as Mr. Schuester on the FOX tv show, “Glee,” Matthew Morrison reflects on his favorite part of the show (“The Glee Effect”), how he thinks it would hold up today..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russell Brand cancels Perth Concert Hall gig due to coronavirus fears

"We have to sadly cancel tonight's show in Perth because there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy...
The Age

Face mask ads claiming to protect against coronavirus are popping up all over Google and Facebook, and the platforms are scrambling to stamp them out

Face mask ads claiming to protect against coronavirus are popping up all over Google and Facebook, and the platforms are scrambling to stamp them out· *Online ads are appearing from brands with names like Safe Mask, Viral Tech Mask, and Flu Mask Store that have popped up overnight and* claim to protect...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/aIH8qhSf45 via @JustJared 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Matthew Morrison steps out in NYC wearing a mask and announces he's canceling his concert amid #coronavirus concerns: https:… 11 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/wII5EZlKzl via @JustJared 13 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/zx6l5vdeDt https://t.co/kJD0HipV9i 18 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/6TtjrEV5XR https://t.co/Qa2aLpX9Tk 18 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Matthew Morrison Steps Out in NYC Wearing a Mask, Cancels Concert Due to Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/6lRPd6awL2 https://t.co/6a6wSLnh7Q 18 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Matthew Morrison steps out in NYC wearing a mask and announces he's canceling his concert amid #coronavirus concern… https://t.co/BO1kqzPXSZ 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.