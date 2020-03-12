Kate Beckinsale Responds to the Unwarranted Backlash She Got After Sharing Harvey Weinstein Story

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kate Beckinsale bravely shared the story of a horrific incident she was put through by Harvey Weinstein and now she’s responding to unwarranted backlash in the comments section of her Instagram post. The 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram page just hours after Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison so that she could [...] 👓 View full article

