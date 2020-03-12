Global  

Kate Beckinsale Responds to the Unwarranted Backlash She Got After Sharing Harvey Weinstein Story

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale bravely shared the story of a horrific incident she was put through by Harvey Weinstein and now she’s responding to unwarranted backlash in the comments section of her Instagram post. The 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram page just hours after Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison so that she could [...]
News video: Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein 01:37

 Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to dress up as the event took place just a few weeks after 9/11.

Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein Yelled, 'Shake Your Ass, Tits' at My Premiere

Kate Beckinsale is revealing a new Harvey Weinstein horror story, claiming he once berated her for dressing "like a lesbian" at a movie premiere he insisted on...
TMZ.com

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story from the 'Serendipity' Premiere in 2001

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about a horrific experience she had while working with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the 2001 movie Serendipity. In an...
Just Jared


