JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Elliott Brown Dating Rumors

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa is finally speaking out about the rumors she’s dating longtime friend Elliot Brown! The 16-year-old superstar says she spoke to Elliot about what she was going to tell people about their relationship and she had a lot of nice things to say! “Elliot has been a family friend of mine…oh gosh, I’ve known [...]
