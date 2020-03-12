JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Elliott Brown Dating Rumors Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

JoJo Siwa is finally speaking out about the rumors she’s dating longtime friend Elliot Brown! The 16-year-old superstar says she spoke to Elliot about what she was going to tell people about their relationship and she had a lot of nice things to say! “Elliot has been a family friend of mine…oh gosh, I’ve known [...] 👓 View full article

