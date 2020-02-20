Global  

'Contagion' Writer Reveals What Trump Did That Terrified Him

Just Jared
Scott Z. Burns, the writer of the 2011 movie Contagion, is speaking out about the Coronavirus and the thing that Donald Trump did that terrified him. Contagion, which starred Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laurence Fishburne, was about a worldwide epidemic and followed healthcare professionals and government officials as the CDC worked to find a [...]
