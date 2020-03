Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Disney has moved the release dates for New Mutants and Antlers amid the coronavirus outbreak . 20th Century Studios/Marvel’s New Mutants (originally set for release on April 3) and Searchlight’s Antlers (originally set for release on April 17) have been taken off the release schedule, Deadline reports. Disney is reportedly looking into other possible 2020 dates, [...]