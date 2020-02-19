Global  

NBA Star Kevin Love Donates $100,000 to Cleveland Cavaliers Staff Amid Suspension

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In times of overwhelming uncertainty, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love is paying it forward. After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the...
News video: NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic 01:28

 NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their statement, the decision is being made because of the “coronavirus pandemic.” NBA, via statement The suspension...

Kevin Love donates $100,000 to team staff after coronavirus halts NBA season

Mashable

Love scores 27 points, as Cavaliers surprise Nuggets again

Love scores 27 points, as Cavaliers surprise Nuggets againKevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, as the Cavaliers surprised the Nuggets for the second time this season.
FOX Sports

