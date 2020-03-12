Major League Baseball is planning to halt spring training games as of Friday, likely pushing back Opening Day, in an effort to limit the spread of the... bizjournals Also reported by •FOX Sports •USATODAY.com •CBS 2
Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and spring training games will be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic,... Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •SOHH •Just Jared
Tweets about this
Jamaal Al-Din#MLB Coronavirus has shuttered Broadway, stopped NBA games and delayed MLB's Opening Day: How to get your money back https://t.co/1Qk56I1bY2 2 minutes ago
aux How to get your money back!
Coronavirus has shuttered Broadway, stopped NBA games
and delayed MLB's Opening Day… https://t.co/Fvaj7mMkwh 53 minutes ago