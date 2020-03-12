Global  

Coronavirus has shuttered Broadway, stopped NBA games and delayed MLB's Opening Day: How to get your money back

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus has cancelled sporting events, concerts and Broadway shows. If you have tickets, here's how to get a refund for baseball games and more.
News video: Pro, Amateur Sports Leagues Cancel Games Over Coronavirus

Pro, Amateur Sports Leagues Cancel Games Over Coronavirus 00:34

 NBA, MLS, MLB, NCAA teams and the CIF are all canceling or postponing games.

Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life [Video]Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life

The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published


Reports: MLB halting spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball is planning to halt spring training games as of Friday, likely pushing back Opening Day, in an effort to limit the spread of the...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comCBS 2

MLB to delay start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and spring training games will be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSOHHJust Jared

