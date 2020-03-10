Global  

John Krasinski Puts 'A Quiet Place: Part II' on Indefinite Delay Due to Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Through a Twitter post, the actor/director of the sequel to 'A Quiet Place' reasons it is not the right time to watch his horror movie together given 'what's going on in the world around us.'
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: John Krasinski: A Quiet Place II is better than the original

John Krasinski: A Quiet Place II is better than the original 00:43

 John Krasinski thinks 'A Quiet Place II' is "better" than the original, even though he never planned to make two movies.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News [Video]'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

Paramount is pushing back the release of A Quiet Place Part II at the 11th hour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published

Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ [Video]Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Although the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” has now been indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus concerns, star Emily Blunt couldn’t help but share her excitement for the sequel while..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John Krasinski confirms A Quiet Place II release delayed amid Covid-19 outbreak

The release of A Quiet Place II has been postponed as the entertainment industry continues to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrMashableE! OnlineUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaThe VergeSeattlePI.com

John Krasinski Secures His First Guest-Hosting Stint on 'Saturday Night Live'

Upon learning that he will front the long-running sketch show, the actor/director of 'A Quiet Place Part II' comes forward with a confession to his mother about...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! Online

