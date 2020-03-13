Rumer Covers Trisha Yearwood’s ‘The Song Remembers When’: Exclusive

Global  

Billboard.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Rumer shares her interpretation of 15 songs by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood on her upcoming album Nashville Tears. Due out April 24, the album includes the British singer-songwriter’s stirring take of Trisha Yearwood’s “The Song Remembers When,” which Billboard premiers today (March 12).
