Kristin Cavallari's Reaction to BFF Justin Anderson's Proposal Plan Is Priceless! Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While the Very Cavallari Italian getaway may've been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, it was a true disaster for BFFs Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this