Concerned Big B pens a poem on Coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to advise fans to take precaution against the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor shot for a video and shared that there is a lot of discussion over Coronavirus since the past few days and that he felt the need to speak about the same. Big B narrated his interesting take on Coronavirus and how everyone has been sharing different kinds of remedies to fight the health scare. 👓 View full article

