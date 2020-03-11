Global  

Concerned Big B pens a poem on Coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to advise fans to take precaution against the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor shot for a video and shared that there is a lot of discussion over Coronavirus since the past few days and that he felt the need to speak about the same. Big B narrated his interesting take on Coronavirus and how everyone has been sharing different kinds of remedies to fight the health scare.
