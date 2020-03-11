Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katie Holmes Praises NYC for Offering Help During 'Intense' Time After Tom Cruise Divorce

Katie Holmes Praises NYC for Offering Help During 'Intense' Time After Tom Cruise Divorce

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Opening up about her life after the high profile split, the 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' actress recalls the time her daughter Suri fell asleep in a taxi on their way home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Katie Holmes befriended strangers after divorce

Katie Holmes befriended strangers after divorce 01:18

 Katie Holmes loved the way strangers "became friends" after her divorce from Tom Cruise and pitched in to help her out during a very "intense" time.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s divorce was intense [Video]Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s divorce was intense

Katie Holmes has opened up about her "intense" divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katie Holmes Details 'Intense' Attention After Tom Cruise Split

Katie Holmes was asked about moving to New York City back in 2012 right after divorcing her ex Tom Cruise. “When you finally moved [to NYC] in 2012 [after...
Just Jared

Katie Holmes remembers 'intense' time following Tom Cruise divorce

Katie Holmes is looking back on her life after divorce.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.