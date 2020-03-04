Global  

Chance The Rapper Takes Over Chicago Radio for First Wedding Anniversary

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Celebrating a milestone in his marriage to Kirsten Corley, the 'No Problem' hitmaker shares with fans about a commercial free hour of radio programming dedicated to his wife.
News video: Chance the Rapper celebrates wedding anniversary with radio dedication

Chance the Rapper celebrates wedding anniversary with radio dedication 00:40

 Chance the Rapper celebrated his first wedding anniversary by staging a Chicago, Illinois radio takeover with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife, his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley.

