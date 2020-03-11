Global  

Naomi Campbell Takes Safety to Next Level With Full Hazmat Suit Amid Coronavirus Fears

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The British model is the latest celebrity who takes preventive measure amid the worldwide health crisis, sharing photos of her rocking a hazmat suit beneath her chic camel cape while at an airport.
News video: Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay 00:38

 Naomi Campbell has taken to wearing a full hazmat suit while travelling to protect herself from the coronavirus epidemic.

Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak

Naomi Campbell has been pictured arriving at an airport wearing a hazmat suit amid the global panic surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

