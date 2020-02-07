Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Niall Horan’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Niall Horan’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Billboard.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Niall Horan finally unveiled his sophomore effort, Heartbreak Weather, on Friday (March 13).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Niall Horan's heartbreaking album [Video]Niall Horan's heartbreaking album

Niall Horan has admitted he found it "tough" to write some of the break-up songs on his new album 'Heartbreak Weather', which is believed to be inspired by his split from Hailee Steinfeld.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather' [Video]Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan Announces Second Album 'Heartbreak Weather' Horan's follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' will contain 14 songs, though a full track-listing has yet to be revealed. His recent singles, "Nice To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Niall Horan Reveals 'Heartbreak Weather' is About His Own Broken Heart

Niall Horan is spilling on what inspired his new album Heartbreak Weather. The 26-year-old “No Judgement” singer kicked off his week at The Late Late Show...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Niall Horan Watches One Direction's First 'X Factor' Performance! (Video)

Niall Horan is reliving his One Direction days, thanks to James Corden! The “Nice To Meet Ya” crooner started his The Late Late Show residency on Monday...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Popitrec

Pop IT Records Niall Horan&#39;s &#39;Heartbreak Weather&#39;: Stream It Now, https://t.co/tjIWHYo4A0 13 seconds ago

marielaxmartinz

HEARTBREAK WEATHER OUT NOW. 🌦| Mariela ✨ NIALL HORAN! You are amazing! Your album’s amazing! I love you! Pls notice me STREAM HEARTBREAK WEATHER #HeartbreakWeather @NiallOfficial 🌦 21 seconds ago

ilovehimhes

laura 🍉 RT @niallerisangel: His name is Niall Horan his dream is to become a singer. his dream come true and he's now a singer, songwriter, actor,… 40 seconds ago

Jelai14946444

Jelai RT @MTVNEWS: The forecast for your weekend: listening to @NiallOfficial’s new album on repeat ⚡️ #HeartbreakWeather https://t.co/aXsfTjSkCj 1 minute ago

putyourloveonme

téa RT @Genius: this is niall horan's first LP since 2017’s ‘flicker’ #heartbreakweather https://t.co/eBWTIAXN9H 1 minute ago

darkthinkin

lily. stream heartbreak weather by niall horan. 2 minutes ago

bromberriesnet

bromberries Niall Horan releases second album Heartbreak Weather https://t.co/D1uXGgg99v https://t.co/oD9PAdeXNM 3 minutes ago

hrtbreakinblue

Blue hearts RT @EW: Niall Horan releases second album Heartbreak Weather https://t.co/x2CkUnv9T4 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.