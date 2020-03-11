Global  

The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce They're Going Their Separate Ways

E! Online Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
That was fast! Just a few days after reuniting live on stage at the finale of The Bachelor and facing the harsh opinions of Peter's mother (and all of Bachelor Nation), Peter Weber...
Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose' [Video]'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

A group of savvy “Bachelor” fans have uncovered some “disrespectful” new gossip hiding in Peter Weber’s season finale episode. The message, whispered during the live, “After the Final..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published

The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹

We're on to part 2 of The Bachelor finale! We talk about Peter's surprising and messy proposal to Hannah Ann, their breakup, his awkward reunion with Madison and of course... BARB! So much awkwardness..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Where Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Stand After The Bachelor Finale

For better or for worse, Peter Weber's journey to find love is far from over. Tonight's season finale included practically every twist in The Bachelor playbook,...
E! Online

Kim Kardashian FaceTimes with Chris Harrison After 'Bachelor' Finale

Kim Kardashian got the chance to FaceTime with Bachelor host Chris Harrison after last night’s big finale. She was in attendance at a Bachelor watch party,...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

MaddieBridges_

Mads RT @enews: #TheBachelor's Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have officially split❗https://t.co/9KKrOwTevL 1 minute ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'The Bachelor' couple Madison Prewett and Peter Weber call it quits after dramatic finale #TheBachelor @ABCNetwork… https://t.co/JNS29GVLjw 2 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce They're Going Their Separate Ways https://t.co/CVf38oGK27 https://t.co/gq8FQdAlMJ 2 minutes ago

Deavinthewriter

Deavin Feltner RT @etnow: BREAKING: #TheBachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have split, just two days after his dramatic season finale. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

sanpetbra

sandra brasier RT @enews: The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Announce They're Going Their Separate Ways https://t.co/uvoOcO8x80 3 minutes ago

jm_mccray

Jack McCray RT @NYMag: Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, this season's Bachelor couple, have broken up after three days https://t.co/ar6GOucHaL 4 minutes ago

amandaeobrien

Stream The Man and Stupid Love Holy***🤣🤣🤣 what a waste of a season! Totally not surprised tho #TheBachelor #BachelorNation https://t.co/AoStr8SY23 5 minutes ago

sassy_mel

Melissa RT @people: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Says the Way Bachelor Peter Weber's Mom Treated Madison Prewett Was 'Appalling' https://t.co/JEg6Z8n2t0 5 minutes ago

