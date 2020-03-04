Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gloria Gaynor Washes Her Hands to 'I Will Survive' in Viral Tik Tok Video!

Gloria Gaynor Washes Her Hands to 'I Will Survive' in Viral Tik Tok Video!

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Gloria Gaynor, the singer of the classic disco song “I Will Survive,” has created the best new Tik Tok Challenge! The 70-year-old entertainer filmed a video of herself washing her hands while performing the smash hit song. “It only takes :20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!’👏💕🎶,” Gloria captioned the clip. She’s referencing the CDC’s guidelines for washing [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News

Gloria Gaynor's 'Will Survive' Inspires New TikTok Challenge | Billboard News 01:14

 Disco legend Gloria Gaynor is (literally) taking measures into her own hands to inspire TikTok users to efficiently wash their hands (scrubbing with soap and water for 20 seconds).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad Goes Viral on TikTok Dancing Every Day Until Son Leaves the NICU [Video]Dad Goes Viral on TikTok Dancing Every Day Until Son Leaves the NICU

After Chris Askew’s son was born premature, he needed a way to boost his and his wife’s spirits. Stuck in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, he started scrolling through Tik-Tok. He..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:43Published

Elizabeth Warren AND JLo Help Make Tik Tok Challenge VIRAL! [Video]Elizabeth Warren AND JLo Help Make Tik Tok Challenge VIRAL!

Elizabeth Warren and Jennifer Lopez took part in a MAJOR video challenge on Tik Tok that gave the "Flip the Switch" challenge a big boost! Other celebs like Howie Mandel and even Camila Cabella even..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gloria Gaynor video of 'I Will Survive' amid coronavirus outbreak goes viral

Music legend Gloria Gaynor turned to her classic hit hoping to share some helpful advice amid the coronavirus outbreak. 
FOXNews.com

U.S. senator wants to ban federal workers from using Chinese video app Tik Tok

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday said he will introduce legislation banning federal employees from using social media app Tik Tok on their devices,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcdeberner

Marc de Berner RT @theJeremyVine: Q: What does Gloria Gaynor sing when she washes her hands? A: https://t.co/gUsmCVMV9n 29 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.