Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift's March Madness Concert Canceled Amid Coronavirus

Taylor Swift's March Madness Concert Canceled Amid Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift‘s March Madness concert has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The 30-year-old “ME!” singer was set to headline Capital One’s JamFest on April 5 in Atlanta during the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The March Madness Music Festival was scheduled to take place from April 3-5 at Centennial Olympic Park as part [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life

Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life 02:02

 The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Impacts All Professional Sports [Video]Coronavirus Impacts All Professional Sports

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of March Madness, MLB Spring Training, among others.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:51Published

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic [Video]March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place. The decision is the latest move in response to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

NCAA has canceled its 'March Madness' Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting...
Reuters

Inside the NCAA decision to restrict attendance at March Madness in the face of coronavirus

A panel of medical experts was clear and resolute in its message to the NCAA: Close March Madness to the public. And the NCAA listened.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

kseniayss

kittybswift Taylor Swift's March Madness Concert Canceled Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/QQRocfLpaW via @JustJared 57 minutes ago

AlexiaCarrasco

Alexia RT @JustJared: Taylor Swift‘s #MarchMadness concert has been canceled due to #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/GSrVuhYEzg 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Taylor Swift‘s #MarchMadness concert has been canceled due to #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/GSrVuhYEzg 2 hours ago

abby_hope01

Abby Was suppose to go to a free Taylor Swift concert in April as part of March Madness (probs my only chance of ever ge… https://t.co/ETmESPpW2E 3 hours ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Taylor Swift’s March Madness Concert Canceled Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/0AQWfDtzHj 4 hours ago

farther_go

GoFarther Taylor Swift’s March Madness Concert Canceled Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/otJ4japQfu 4 hours ago

TouchPointENT

TouchPoint ENT Taylor Swift’s March Madness Concert Canceled Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/DGGZUVYS4I https://t.co/y0G1MufgdO 4 hours ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Taylor Swift’s March Madness Concert Canceled Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/PY1Fy2cfVg 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.