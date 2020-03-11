Jay Electronica: 'A Written Testimony' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Global  

Jay Electronica‘s debut album A Written Testimony is out now, and you can listen to it right here! The 43-year-old rapper’s project, released on Friday (March 13), features Jay-Z, James Blake, Travis Scott, Khruangbin, The-Dream, and more. Jay Electronica’s last official release was his 2007 mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge). He also teamed [...]
 The nearly mythical debut album from Jay Electronica is about to become a reality. According to a tweet from TIDAL, the streaming service has coordinated three listening parties for the album — titled A Written Testimony — in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Produced: Pro (Jaysn...

