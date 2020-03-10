Global  

Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Formula One for Pushing Ahead With Australian Grand Prix

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Fellow racer Sebastian Vettel notes that drivers will stop racing should there be any fatalities since up to eight F1 team members have reportedly been tested for Covid-19 and placed into self-isolation.
News video: Formula One preview: A lap of the Australian Grand Prix

Formula One preview: A lap of the Australian Grand Prix 01:58

 Facts and figures ahead of the Australian Grand Prix as the new Formula One season gets under way. Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record-equalling seventh World Championship.

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus [Video]Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

2020 Formula One season in numbers [Video]2020 Formula One season in numbers

The Formula One season gets under way this weekend in Australia; here are some of the key numbers for 2020.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Lewis Hamilton slams Formula One for holding Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus

Reigning champion said he feared for the health of the elderly in particular
Independent

Motorsport: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton questions decision to go ahead with Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus fears

Motorsport: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton questions decision to go ahead with Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus fearsDefending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at why the season-opening race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is still going ahead.The six-time...
New Zealand Herald

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Formula One for Pushing Ahead With Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/iXT6cwS3wP https://t.co/MQ60k48oPu 2 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Formula One for Pushing Ahead With Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/CtRwVA4wmy 2 hours ago

Awwalgimba

🔴🔴THE INVINCIBLES🔴🔴 RT @F1insidercom: Lewis Hamilton is shocked that the Australian GP should take place despite the coronavirus spreading. Open criticism for… 10 hours ago

F1insidercom

F1-Insider.com Lewis Hamilton is shocked that the Australian GP should take place despite the coronavirus spreading. Open criticis… https://t.co/UzehcQDf0g 10 hours ago

