Angrezi Medium BO early estimate update

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on the silver screen with 'Angrezi Medium’. The film which is a spin-off of 2017 'Hindi Medium' has released today and according to the latest report on Box Office India report, the film has opened around Rs 2.50 crore.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor |

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor | 04:03

 Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak...

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese Medium coming up after Angrezi Medium?

After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium". The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Homi Adajania: Was clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only

Irrfan Khan's much-awaited film, Angrezi Medium, is just about to hit theatres and the film has already created a lot of buzz about the sweet story between a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life

Tweets about this

navneet_mundhra

Navneet Mundhra RT @fpjindia: 'Angrezi Medium' early estimate at Box Office: @irrfank starrer a lost cause amid coronavirus @navneet_mundhra https://t.co/N… 16 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 'Angrezi Medium' early estimate at Box Office: @irrfank starrer a lost cause amid coronavirus @navneet_mundhra https://t.co/NIoiQNhUqd 23 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Angrezi Medium BO early estimate update https://t.co/p94xshHXXd https://t.co/UyyHQM1JUE 35 minutes ago

Today2410

Today24 ‘Angrezi Medium’ box office early estimate: Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan’s film affected by coronavirus outbreak;… https://t.co/cuGPAnw4E2 37 minutes ago

