You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources My Chemical Romance Postpone Japanese Reunion Dates Due to Coronavirus The band's tour of Japan, which was to include an appearance at the Download Festival Japan, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Billboard.com 20 hours ago





Tweets about this GoFarther Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation https://t.co/yuNlv4idjr 22 minutes ago INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation Australia’s Download Festival w… https://t.co/4CFwD4oFm7 1 hour ago