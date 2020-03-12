Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation

Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation

Billboard.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Australia’s Download Festival won’t be rocking out next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

My Chemical Romance Postpone Japanese Reunion Dates Due to Coronavirus

The band's tour of Japan, which was to include an appearance at the Download Festival Japan, has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

farther_go

GoFarther Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation https://t.co/yuNlv4idjr 22 minutes ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Australia’s Download Festival 2020 Scrapped After My Chemical Romance Cancellation Australia’s Download Festival w… https://t.co/4CFwD4oFm7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.