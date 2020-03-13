Coronavirus: Betty White representative says star is 'fine' after fans express concern

One fan asked if the 'Golden Girls' star could be given her own quarantine

You Might Like

Tweets about this Illusionist Rebel RT @NBCNews: Betty White "is fine" amid coronavirus outbreak, a representative for the 98-year-old actress says. https://t.co/A6knWDXAst -… 11 hours ago Gau - 🏳️‍🌈 RT @NBCNews: Betty White "is fine" amid coronavirus outbreak, a representative for the 98-year-old actress says. https://t.co/knXA824YJI -… 3 days ago Ms Honey Betty White's representative reassures fans she's 'fine' amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/osffNatbdB via @Yahoo 4 days ago ⚜️🖤Fit🏋🏾‍♀️Nurse🖤⚜️ RT @NBCNews: Betty White "is fine" amid coronavirus outbreak, a representative for the 98-year-old actress says. https://t.co/wJuWSLu9XE -… 4 days ago Holistic Directory Betty White “Is Fine” Amid Outbreak as Netizens Express Worry for Senior Celebs: A representative of White confirme… https://t.co/4ESEKFlgCX 5 days ago Didi♥Annalise Keating RT @NBCNews: Betty White "is fine" amid coronavirus outbreak, a representative for the 98-year-old actress says. https://t.co/Ls0JOmQdgx -… 6 days ago