Kehlani Returns With Spartan R&B Cut 'Toxic'

Clash Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Kehlani Returns With Spartan R&B Cut 'Toxic'

R&B star *Kehlani* returns with gorgeous new single 'Toxic'.

Last year's 'All Me' broke new levels, with the Grammy nominated star surging to fresh heights.

Twisting and turning classic tropes to her own ends, Kehlani returns with a new statement.

Out now, 'Toxic' is a spartan tale of a relationship gone wrong, the dub-like use of space implying a cavernous emotional voice.

Produced in conjunction with G.Ry and KBeaZy, 'Toxic' is led by Kelhani, a truly solitary statement.

Tune in now.

