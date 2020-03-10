Here's how the Coronavirus outbreak is impacting the entertainment industry
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several movies including the upcoming James Bond movie are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 are seeing an impact on their box office collections.
Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to...
The Who have postponed their UK and Ireland tour due to concerns around fan safety as the entertainment industry continues to be impacted by the coronavirus...