Willow Smith's Head Shaved by Boyfriend During 24-Hour Anxiety-Themed Exhibit

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The performance dubbed The Anxiety, which commenced on Wednesday morning, March 11, sees the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith as well as her beau exploring different emotions relating to anxiety.
News video: Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation 00:53

 Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation Smith has teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance art piece focused on anxiety. It will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California. The event is on March 11 and will see...

