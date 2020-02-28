Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes her relationship with Asim Riaz official

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A lot has been spoken about Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story. While many have frowned upon it, there are many others who are all for their relationship and the couple getting married. Their love story blossomed while they were inside the Bigg Boss house, and it only seems to have got stronger... 👓 View full article

