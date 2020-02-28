Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes her relationship with Asim Riaz official

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes her relationship with Asim Riaz official

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A lot has been spoken about Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story. While many have frowned upon it, there are many others who are all for their relationship and the couple getting married. Their love story blossomed while they were inside the Bigg Boss house, and it only seems to have got stronger...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reasons Why Being BFFs with Your Boss May Hurt Your Career in the Long Run [Video]Reasons Why Being BFFs with Your Boss May Hurt Your Career in the Long Run

Having a good relationship with your boss or supervisor is always good, but you shouldn’t strive to be their bff. While it may feel like it’ll give you some perks at work, this friendship can..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published

Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video [Video]Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is "super excited" to work with "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kalla Sohna Hai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana define true love in first poster

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to come up with a love song, titled Kalla Sohna Hai. The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and...
Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question?

A couple of hours ago, Himanshi Khurana uploaded a picture of herself and a diamond ring that she readily flaunted. We wondered if Asim Riaz had popped the...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

IqraCh55982293

Iqra Ch❣ RT @indiacom: #HimanshiKhurana says she and #AsimRiaz want to get married but the date is not decided yet. Read on. #BiggBoss13 https://t… 12 minutes ago

iBiggBossNews

Bigg Boss 'Bigg Boss 13' Lovebirds Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's First Look Poster From 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Music Video Is OUT!… https://t.co/K1D3oapOPF 13 minutes ago

iBiggBossNews

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes her relationship with Asim Riaz official - Mid-day https://t.co/BEFgxv1xRJ 13 minutes ago

Sbsoomro2

SB Soomro RT @indiacom: #HimanshiKhurana Finally Makes it Official With #AsimRiaz, Reveals She is Dating Him. Tap Here to Read The Full Story. https… 17 minutes ago

Sbsoomro2

SB Soomro RT @NewsX: #BiggBoss13: #AsimRiaz bonds with girlfriend #HimanshiKhurana’s mother, see photo @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiManshi https://… 17 minutes ago

sa1im_

फ़क़ीर Asim and Himanshi came close in Bigg Boss 13 and Riaz even went down on one knee in the previous weeks when Khurana… https://t.co/bV0NA7AHnL 1 hour ago

gaba_naina

Naina Gaba RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her diamond ring; did Asim Riaz pop the question? #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 #Himan… 1 hour ago

AsimRia43505475

Asim Riaz RT @PuneTimesOnline: #AsimRiaz was recently in #HimanshiKhurana's hometown to shoot a music video with her. @imrealasim @realhimanshi #AsiM… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.