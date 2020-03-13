After Bollywood, it's short film calling for Giorgia Andriani Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Italian Actress-Model Giorgia Andriani who is making hot news all around Bollywood recently seems to have a solid line up and trending in the coming days. The actress, who is always in news about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, is all set to make an impression in the fraternity with her upcoming projects. As we all know she is... Italian Actress-Model Giorgia Andriani who is making hot news all around Bollywood recently seems to have a solid line up and trending in the coming days. The actress, who is always in news about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, is all set to make an impression in the fraternity with her upcoming projects. As we all know she is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SpotboyE EXCLUSIVE! @arbaazSkhan’s GF Giorgia Andriani is all set to feature in a short film as her next project after her… https://t.co/jxtmFZoMT4 9 hours ago Catch News #Devi: Setback to Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan starrer short film after #AAFT student calls it ‘copied’… https://t.co/44ILvCLFAe 1 week ago