After Bollywood, it's short film calling for Giorgia Andriani

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
After Bollywood, it's short film calling for Giorgia AndrianiItalian Actress-Model Giorgia Andriani who is making hot news all around Bollywood recently seems to have a solid line up and trending in the coming days. The actress, who is always in news about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, is all set to make an impression in the fraternity with her upcoming projects. As we all know she is...
