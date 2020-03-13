Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram; actor's hilarious response wins the internet

Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram; actor's hilarious response wins the internet

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram; actor's hilarious response wins the internetKartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Kartik shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business... Neither. I'm in the empire business."


View this post on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jay49025321

Jay RT @KartikAaryanHQ: #KartikAaryan replies to a fan who offers him 1 lakh rupees | @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/bBWamM3tGH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.