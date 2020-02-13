Aamir Khan to have a working birthday

AK Films RT @Aamir_DCH: Sarfarosh (1999) Sarfarosh is Aamir Khan and Naseerudin Shah's second film together. Many people think this was their first… 2 hours ago Aakash Sarfarosh (1999) Sarfarosh is Aamir Khan and Naseerudin Shah's second film together. Many people think this was th… https://t.co/hIJQhrzNpq 3 hours ago Stranger RT @Bhagchand_Ak: Happy Birthday @aamir_khan. 🎂🎁🎉👑 People around the world, always have EXPECTATIONS from you, I wish you always full-fill… 3 hours ago