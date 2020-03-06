Global  

Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that appeared to address the stunning lack of tests available for the coronavirus pandemic. As of March 12th, the CDC reveals that less than 10,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the coronavirus became a public health risk in […]
News video: Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing 01:22

 Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the CDC and President Obama via Twitter on Friday. Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald...

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag [Video]Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump promised that &quot;testing will soon happen on a very large scale&quot; but didn&apos;t provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Trump Blames Obama For Coronavirus Testing Issues [Video]Trump Blames Obama For Coronavirus Testing Issues

President Trump slammed former President Obama.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 01:01Published


Trump’s Misplaced Blame on Obama for Coronavirus Tests

Trump’s Misplaced Blame on Obama for Coronavirus TestsAmid criticism over his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had to overcome an Obama-era Food...
FactCheck.org

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemicPhoto by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would be rolling new...
The Verge Also reported by •Reuters

