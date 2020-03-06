Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’
Friday, 13 March 2020 () President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that appeared to address the stunning lack of tests available for the coronavirus pandemic. As of March 12th, the CDC reveals that less than 10,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the coronavirus became a public health risk in […]
Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the CDC and President Obama via Twitter on Friday. Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald...