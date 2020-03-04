Global  

Blueface + DaBaby Strike Comedy Gold In Hilarious New OBAMA Music Video

SOHH Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Blueface + DaBaby Strike Comedy Gold In Hilarious New OBAMA Music VideoRap rookies Blueface and DaBaby are raising the stakes for putting out quality, story-driven music videos. The pair have finally come through with their new “Obama” visual premiere. Big Facts Heading into Friday, Blue and DaBaby surprised fans with the must-see clip. In the video, they show off their comedic side with a fictionalized President […]

The post Blueface + DaBaby Strike Comedy Gold In Hilarious New OBAMA Music Video appeared first on .
Fletcher Drops New Song 'Forever' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Fletcher has released her new track and music video for “Forever!” The 25-year-old “Undrunk” singer shared the visual with fans on Friday (March 13)....
