Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How The Hunt Became the Year's Most Controversial Movie Before Anyone Ever Saw It

How The Hunt Became the Year's Most Controversial Movie Before Anyone Ever Saw It

E! Online Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Hunt is on. Again. Nearly six months after the satirical thriller from writer Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and producer Jason Blum (The Purge, Get Out) was initially set to premiere, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Reasons Why The Hunt is Dividing EVERYONE [Video]Top 10 Reasons Why The Hunt is Dividing EVERYONE

A theater divided. For this list, we’ll be looking at why critics and audiences seem to either love or hate the latest horror thriller from Blumhouse Productions.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:19Published

THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight [Video]THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight

THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight - Plot synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.