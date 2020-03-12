How The Hunt Became the Year's Most Controversial Movie Before Anyone Ever Saw It

|Global
Boris Johnson says families will continue to 'lose loved ones before their time' in coronavirus update
Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus
Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak
Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock
