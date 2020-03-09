Global  

St Patrick's Day 2020

Express and Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
St Patrick's Day is nearly upon us - and celebrations are taking place across the region to mark the Irish saint day.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade 03:24

 New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings. This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

St. Patrick's Day Partygoers Pack Into Bars Despite Health Warnings [Video]

St. Patrick's Day Partygoers Pack Into Bars Despite Health Warnings

All day Saturday St. Patrick's Day partygoers were out in force despite warnings not to gather in large groups.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
St. Patrick's Day on Varick Sreet [Video]

St. Patrick's Day on Varick Sreet

Smaller crowds show up for St. Patrick's Day on Varick Street

Credit: WKTV

Recent related news from verified sources

Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or...
Seattle Times

St Patrick's Day: Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade

Dublin cancels its St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus, RTÉ reports.
BBC News Also reported by •bizjournalsBelfast TelegraphLichfield MercuryCatholic Herald

Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Concerns Doesn't Stop People From Celebrating St. Patrick's #Day On The South - Mar 15 @ 12:02 AM ET https://t.co/t1IEiwUNha 5 seconds ago

BBG19NYC

Bob Barbero RT @achiabradley: How do you like your Beef? RAW & BRUTAL. #musclegod @tanakatotaro @muschester @muscletarou @Phoenix_Patrick @BumsteadFan… 5 seconds ago

ThomasJankow

Crust Almighty,Resistance EXTRA Cheese RT @SoxMach_pnoles: Today is the day that many big corporations became less greedy than people who just HAD to stand in a crowded space to… 8 seconds ago

Dplrblmctnght

Deplorable Mac Tonight RT @SelimSeesYou: You are seeing all these tweets of Americans continuing on as if nothing is happening: spring break in FL, St Patrick’s i… 12 seconds ago

themrsZpreston

Alyssa Preston RT @GeorgeTakei: Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day. Please, for the sake of your friends, family, community and country, stay home. Do not go ou… 16 seconds ago

lfrederi

Lynnie Frederickson 🌊 @GovWhitmer Please #CloseThePubs before St. Patrick’s Day. 17 seconds ago

ghazalairshad

Ghazala Irshad RT @bellwak: The stupidity of St. Patrick’s Day revelers in Chicago truly knows no limits. 17 seconds ago

DZulgad

D Zulgad @AllStaples @jzulgad @Patrick_Reusse So so true. Spent the early 90s trying to impress Bud. Miss him endlessly. 18 seconds ago

