Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams Have Their Gigs Canceled, Celine Dion Reschedules Tour

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Capital One's JamFest and World Tour Melbourne have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the 'Taking Chances' hitmaker is postponing the remaining 17 dates of her tour.
 Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and Robbie Williams are among the latest in a spate of celebrities who have cancelled gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

