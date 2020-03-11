Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York rapper Young M.A has a reason to smile from ear to ear. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced the massive success of her popular “PettyWap” music video. Big Facts Last night, M.A hit up Instagram to geek out over the accomplishment. She even admitted the song and visual goes down as one of her […]



The post Young M.A Celebrates Hitting 100 Million YouTube Views W/ Booty-Filled PETTYWAP Clip: “This’ll Forever Be One Of My Favorite Videos!” appeared first on . New York rapper Young M.A has a reason to smile from ear to ear. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced the massive success of her popular “PettyWap” music video. Big Facts Last night, M.A hit up Instagram to geek out over the accomplishment. She even admitted the song and visual goes down as one of her […]The post Young M.A Celebrates Hitting 100 Million YouTube Views W/ Booty-Filled PETTYWAP Clip: “This’ll Forever Be One Of My Favorite Videos!” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

