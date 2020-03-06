Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Save the date: K.G.F. Chapter 2 to release on October 23; check out its new poster

Save the date: K.G.F. Chapter 2 to release on October 23; check out its new poster

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
K.G.F. Chapter 2 is in the making and is all set to be bigger than its first chapter. The makers have been spilling some beans on the story with its poster releases and speculations running across have created another level of excitement all across. The makers have finally revealed the release date of the movie and the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kazia Therapeutics finishes trial enrolment, sets date for data release

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has completed recruitment for the phase II clinical trial in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (aggressive brain...
Proactive Investors

'K.G.F Chapter 2': Yash's much-awaited film is all set to hit screens on THIS date

Yash starrer K.G.F Chapter 2 has finally got a release date. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Release date out! The makers of K.G.F. Chapter 2 unveil all-new poster for you to `save the date`… https://t.co/ayO14PFHPp 23 minutes ago

JohnRHunt

John R Hunt RT @APAChapters: The Chapter Leadership Summit is back for 2020! Save the date November 6-7 and learn more about the event on the Chapter L… 13 hours ago

RaeHofkin

Raeann Hofkin, CPP A7 - My favorite way of earning RCHs is attending the yearly APA Congress. I’m also cheap, so I look for Vendors w… https://t.co/o52lo5hjZr 19 hours ago

HealthyTN

Healthy Tennessee Save the date for National MS Society, Mid South Chapter's Walk MS: Nashville 2020 on Sunday, March 29. The event w… https://t.co/xzDN775JPE 20 hours ago

ser_wc

SER-WC Save the Date! Adapting Restoration Practices to a Changing Climate Regional Conference February 8-11, 2021, Eugen… https://t.co/lYEDmdSSog 22 hours ago

ALSTennessee

ALS Tennessee SAVE THE DATE: @ALSTennessee Chapter will be hosting it's first Community Night on Thursday, May 14th at the V.O. D… https://t.co/trTeP1SD2G 23 hours ago

bastiatsociety

Bastiat Society Save the Date! @aier's Bastiat Society of Venezuela will host a discussion on leadership for the fellows of the Ve… https://t.co/omS7XRjjyV 23 hours ago

APAChapters

Chapter Relations The Chapter Leadership Summit is back for 2020! Save the date November 6-7 and learn more about the event on the Ch… https://t.co/RXdSX3M0NW 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.