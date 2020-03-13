'KGF: Chapter 2' to release on October 23 Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Kannada film industry's most anticipated movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set for the release on October 23rd during Dussehra festival. The movie will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam at the same time. Kannada film industry's most anticipated movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set for the release on October 23rd during Dussehra festival. The movie will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam at the same time. 👓 View full article

