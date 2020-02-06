Global  

Trump Health Official Gets Tag-Teamed By John Berman and Sanjay Gupta in Brutal Coronavirus Grilling

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trump CMS chief Seema Verma ran into a hail of well-informed questions on CNN, and once again had little in the way of useful answers to the questions posed by anchor John Berman and medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
News video: Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017

Trump’s Leader on Coronavirus Dr. Fauci Predicted ‘Surprise Outbreak’ in 2017 01:16

 President Trump’s leading expert on the coronavirus task force warned three years ago that a surprise disease outbreak would happen. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

