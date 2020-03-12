Global  

Kate Beckinsale defends her Harvey Weinstein story after backlash

Friday, 13 March 2020
After revealing a shocking story about suffering sexually suggestive verbal abuse from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, Kate Beckinsale is defending herself from online haters. 
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere

 Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere

Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to..

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a horrific encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein, when the disgraced producer allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed attack after she wore a pant suit to the premiere of..

Kate Beckinsale is revealing a new Harvey Weinstein horror story, claiming he once berated her for dressing "like a lesbian" at a movie premiere he insisted on...
Kate Beckinsale has told of her "huge relief" at Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence after revealing how she was "punished" by the former movie mogul.
