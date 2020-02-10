Jay Electronica Finally, Finally, Finally Releases A WRITTEN TESTIMONY Album W/ Help From JAY-Z + TIDAL
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The wait is really over. Roc Nation’s Jay Electronica has finally come through with his long-awaited and highly-anticipated A Written Testimony album. Big Facts After years of waiting, Jay Elect came through Thursday night with an initial online listening party and then full release. The project premiered across streaming platform TIDAL. Well, technically 35 days […]
The nearly mythical debut album from Jay Electronica is about to become a reality. According to a tweet from TIDAL, the streaming service has coordinated three listening parties for the album — titled A Written Testimony — in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.
Produced: Pro (Jaysn...
Rap veteran Jay Electronica‘s long-awaited debut album is nearly here. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a look at the project’s tracklisting. Big Facts On... SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared •Billboard.com
