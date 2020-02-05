Global  

Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers ‘Peace of Mind’ With Previously Unheard ‘Hamilton’ Song: Listen

Friday, 13 March 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda tried to offer some peace of mind on Thursday (March 12) with a previously unheard "Hamilton" song.
News video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track 01:22

 Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recently took to Twitter to offer his fans a special surprise amid the coronavirus panic. Although he couldn’t provide “peace of mind,” Miranda said he was able to offer a previously...

Lin-Manuel Miranda releases unheard Hamilton track as coronavirus comfort

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song he wrote for Hamilton to distract his fans from concern about coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda releases new song in lieu of coronavirus 'peace of mind'

Actor apologised on Twitter for not being able to help more in the circumstances
Independent


