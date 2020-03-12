Global  

Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her

Friday, 13 March 2020
Jenna Elfman is not interested in hearing about the controversy surrounding the church of Scientology, which she is a member of.
Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Jenna Elfman is a practicing Scientologist and despite the controversy surrounding the religion, she’s not here for it. “The...
Just Jared


