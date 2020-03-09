Sara Bareilles to Leave 'Waitress' in London Early Because of Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sara Bareilles has announced that she and co-star Gavin Creel will be leaving the London cast of Waitress earlier than planned so that they can get back to the U.S. before travel restrictions are put in place because of Coronavirus. The two stars were scheduled to play the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in [...] 👓 View full article

