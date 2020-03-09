Global  

Sara Bareilles to Leave 'Waitress' in London Early Because of Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sara Bareilles has announced that she and co-star Gavin Creel will be leaving the London cast of Waitress earlier than planned so that they can get back to the U.S. before travel restrictions are put in place because of Coronavirus. The two stars were scheduled to play the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in [...]
News video: Travel restrictions take effect tonight

Travel restrictions take effect tonight 01:17

 Travel restrictions are taking place Friday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to 50 million jobs in travel and tourism could be lost because of the coronavirus epidemic, a leading body says, as airlines, cruise operators and others reel from plummeting demand and travel..

There is uncertainty surrounding international travel because of the coronavirus and travel restrictions.

Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces further Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictions

Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces further Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictionsPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced travel restrictions from countries hardest hit by coronavirus will stay in place for another seven days.Speaking at...
New Zealand Herald

NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel...
Reuters


