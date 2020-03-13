Global  

Six Flags & Knott's Berry Farm Join Disney Theme Parks in Closing Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Six Flags America and Knott’s Berry Farm are joining other major amusement parks in shutting down amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The franchises announced they would be shutting down on Friday (March 13) through the end of March, joining all Disney theme parks worldwide and both Universal Studios in the United States according to Variety. [...]
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears

Disney Closes Its Theme Parks Over Coronavirus Fears 02:00

 The closure was in response to the state calling for no gatherings of more than 250 people. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: Wibbitz Studio

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas


