WATCH LIVE: President Trump Expected To Declare National Emergency in White House News Conference

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to declare a national emergency during a White House news conference beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Trump tweeted out news of the press conference four hours prior.
News video: Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do

Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do 02:03

 Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif. 7th District) expressed his hope that President Trump is declaring a national emergency on Friday afternoon to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds. Democratic frontrunner Joe..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Trump to declare national emergency over coronavirus

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Khaleej Times

Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsThe Age

