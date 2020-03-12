Coronavirus Chief Dr. Fauci Says ‘Yes’ Someone Exposed the Way Trump Was Should Isolate and Get Tested

Global  

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci reluctantly admitted that "yes," someone who had been exposed to the coronavirus the way President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago last week should "self-isolate and find a test."
News video: Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus 01:04

 Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Trump Coronavirus Chief Fauci Says We’re Still a Week Away From Wide-Scale, Accelerated Testing

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that the United States is still about a week away from accelerated testing for those concerned that they may be affected by the novel...
Mediaite

Robert Reich: Trump’s Chaotic Response To Coronavirus – OpEd

The coronavirus outbreak has officially been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, potentially grinding the global economy to a halt. Yet every...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattlePI.comMediaite

