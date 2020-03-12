Global  

JoJo Siwa Postpones D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Just Jared Jr Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa has made an announcement about her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour! The 16-year-old entertainer has had to put her tour on hold because of the Coronavirus. “I am seriously heartbroken but I need to let you all know, that for the health and safety of everyone, we are postponing some of the upcoming dates on [...]
News video: Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News 01:17

 Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

